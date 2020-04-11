April 11, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Hilo

Today: Scattered showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming north northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. North wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. East southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. West southwest wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. West wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. West wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Puna

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Southeast wind 6 to 13 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

