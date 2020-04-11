April 11, 2020 Weather Forecast

April 11, 2020 Weather ForecastApril 11, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated April 11, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
Today: Scattered showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming north northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. North wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. East southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. West southwest wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. West wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. West wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Puna
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Southeast wind 6 to 13 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov