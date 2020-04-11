April 11, 2020 Surf Forecast

By Big Island Now
April 11, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated April 11, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Photo: James Grenz

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am        pm  

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ESE 5-10mph.

North West

am        pm  

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SSW winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.

West

am        pm  

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.

South East

am        pm  

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SW winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ESE less than 5mph.

Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

