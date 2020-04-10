Wind Advisory Issued For Big Island

Wind Advisory Issued For Big IslandApril 10, 2020, 10:09 AM HST (Updated April 10, 2020, 10:09 AM)
The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for the summits of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa above 8,000 feet.
A wind advisory for the summits means sustained west winds of at least 45 mph or gusts of at least 55 mph are expected through Saturday.
Due to the Wind Advisory for the summits, please take the following precautions;
- Motorists in summit areas, especially those in high profile vehicles, are urged to drive with caution.
- Be aware of downed trees, power disruptions and that road closures may occur without notice.
- Stay clear of downed power lines and report downed lines to authorities.