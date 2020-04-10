Minors on ATVs, Dirt Bikes Ride Big Island Roadways Illegally

Hawai‘i Police Department has been forced to ramp up enforcement of public roadways following a surge of reports that dirt bikes and All-Terrain-Vehicles are habitually cruising Big Island roadways.

Police said Thursday they’re are cracking down on non-sanctioned vehicles after the department received 60 complaints since Jan. 1, 2020, of ATVs and dirt bikes riding public roadways. The complaints consisted of reckless driving, speeding, excessive noise and suspicious activity.

It was particularly concerning, police said, that many of the complaints identified unlicensed juveniles as the drivers operating the vehicles at a high rate of speed in a reckless manner.

Community Police and Traffic Enforcement Units have identified areas they will be regularly patrolling.

All drivers must be licensed, and all motor vehicles must be properly registered to travel in the roadways in Hawaiʻi. If officers observe those violations, they will stop and issue traffic citations to anyone not following the traffic laws. If certain traffic violations are observed, the vehicles may be impounded or towed from the scene.

Regardless of the vehicle’s type, operating them recklessly is dangerous and a violation of reckless driving laws. Responsible adults must assure that motorcycles and ATVs are only operated where it is legal and, most of all, safe. All riders need to wear protective equipment, like a helmet.

If you observe a dirt bike motorcycle or ATV traveling illegally on the roadway, call 808-935-3311. Providing a license plate, description of the vehicle and driver, the road they are on and the direction of travel will assist the HPD to locate them.

Please contact the Traffic Services Program Manager Torey Keltner with any questions at 808-961-2305.