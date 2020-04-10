HPD Releases List of 25 Wanted Names

HPD Releases List of 25 Wanted NamesApril 10, 2020, 9:00 AM HST (Updated April 9, 2020, 11:24 PM)
Every week, the Hawai‘i Police Department releases an alphabetized portion of its master wanted list.
As of Thursday, April 9, 2020, the following individuals are wanted by the department because of outstanding warrants:
- Sonam Benedetti, 27, Ontario, Canada
- Anaeho‘omalu Benedicto, 28, Kamuela
- Tanya M. Benevides, 44, Laupahoehoe
- Genesis Benites, 25, Honoka‘a
- Esau E. Benjamin, 22, Kailua Kona
- Hamen Benjamin, 31, Kailua Kona
- Palikkun G. Benjamin, 27, Kailua Kona
- Kristen Benkosky, 30, Kurtistown
- Timothy Benn, 46, Kailua Kona
- Brook Bennett, 34, Kea‘au
- Jrowe K. Bennett, 36, Mountain View
- Madison K. Bennett, 31, Mountain View
- Jacob Benson, 43, Hilo
- Tonino Benson, 30, Kailua Kona
- Andrew J. Benson-Oyler, 24, Hilo
- Robert Bentley, 23, Kailua Kona
- Garrett Berendt, 38, Kailua Kona
- Kahealani L. Bergau, 36, Pāhoa
- Blair M. Berger, 32, Hilo
- Isak Beridon, 36, Hilo
- Andrew R. Bernick, 23, Mountain View
- Dane P. Berry, 41, Athens, TX
- Raymond M. Berry, 63, Hilo
- Travis W. Berry, 37, Kailua Kona
- Gerhard Bertl, 53, Austria
Police ask that anyone who knows the whereabouts of a person on this list call the police department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.
Persons who know a warrant is out for their arrest are advised to report to the nearest police station to avoid having an officer go to their home or workplace to arrest them.
Individuals can find out if they have a misdemeanor warrant or a traffic warrant by going to the Hawai‘i State Judiciary’s website at www.courts.state.hi.us. From there, click on “eCourt Kokua” and then follow the directions. Information about felony warrants is not yet available online.