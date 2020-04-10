HPD Releases List of 25 Wanted Names

Every week, the Hawai‘i Police Department releases an alphabetized portion of its master wanted list.

As of Thursday, April 9, 2020, the following individuals are wanted by the department because of outstanding warrants:

Sonam Benedetti, 27, Ontario, Canada

Anaeho‘omalu Benedicto, 28, Kamuela

Tanya M. Benevides, 44, Laupahoehoe

Genesis Benites, 25, Honoka‘a

Esau E. Benjamin, 22, Kailua Kona

Hamen Benjamin, 31, Kailua Kona

Palikkun G. Benjamin, 27, Kailua Kona

Kristen Benkosky, 30, Kurtistown

Timothy Benn, 46, Kailua Kona

Brook Bennett, 34, Kea‘au

Jrowe K. Bennett, 36, Mountain View

Madison K. Bennett, 31, Mountain View

Jacob Benson, 43, Hilo

Tonino Benson, 30, Kailua Kona

Andrew J. Benson-Oyler, 24, Hilo

Robert Bentley, 23, Kailua Kona

Garrett Berendt, 38, Kailua Kona

Kahealani L. Bergau, 36, Pāhoa

Blair M. Berger, 32, Hilo

Isak Beridon, 36, Hilo

Andrew R. Bernick, 23, Mountain View

Dane P. Berry, 41, Athens, TX

Raymond M. Berry, 63, Hilo

Travis W. Berry, 37, Kailua Kona

Gerhard Bertl, 53, Austria

Police ask that anyone who knows the whereabouts of a person on this list call the police department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

Persons who know a warrant is out for their arrest are advised to report to the nearest police station to avoid having an officer go to their home or workplace to arrest them.

Individuals can find out if they have a misdemeanor warrant or a traffic warrant by going to the Hawai‘i State Judiciary’s website at www.courts.state.hi.us. From there, click on “eCourt Kokua” and then follow the directions. Information about felony warrants is not yet available online.