HFD Rescues Visiting Hikers Lost in Honu‘apo

The Hawai‘i Fire Department on Thursday afternoon rescued two out-of-state visitors lost off of a trail amid rough coastal terrain in the Honu‘apo area.

A report of lost hikers came into HFD Company 11 at approximately 1:40 p.m. Firefighters met officers from the Hawa‘i Police Department at the lost parties’ vehicle parked outside of a locked gate off Highway 11, HFD’s report said.

Rescue personnel searched the surrounding area, locating the lost parties approximately 100 yards off a hiking trail located roughly three-quarters of a mile northeast of Honu‘apo Point.

Search and rescue located the hikers — a male and a female, each in their 60s — amid tall, dense grass. The male party was extricated by helicopter. HFD deployed a Billy Pugh net in the rescue.

Both parties were evaluated by EMS, the report said. No injuries were reported. It is unclear if the hikers violated Hawai‘i’s mandatory stay-at-home or quarantine orders.