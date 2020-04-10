Hawai‘i Reports Two Coronavirus Deaths

Coronavirus claimed two lives overnight, marking the first time since the state started tracking the disease in February that multiple deaths occurred in Hawai‘i on the same day.

No details on either death have been confirmed other than that they combined to raise the statewide death toll related to the virus to eight. Of the previous six deaths, four occurred on O‘ahu and two on Maui. All were elderly patients with underlying health issues.

SPONSORED VIDEO

News of the loss of life came with the Hawai‘i Department of Health’s report that the number of positive tests grew by 22 statewide, bringing the total confirmed cases of COVID-19 to 464 across all islands.

More information will be provided in an update from state and health officials scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Friday.