Hawai‘i Island Bikeshare Free to Public

Bike riding is considered an essential activity under the statewide stay-at-home order and now there’s a program to make it accessible for Big Island residents with wheels and without.

Hawai‘i County requested Hawai‘i Island Bikeshare to remain operational during the COVID-19 crisis to provide exercise and active transport for Kona and Hilo residents, essential service workers, and anyone over the age of 16 who is not required to be in quarantine.

To that end, Bikeshare Hawai‘i Island will be offering a free three-month Unlimited 60 Minute Ride membership to Big Island residents who are not under quarantine and are 16-years-old or over. The program began Friday, April 10, and stretches through June 30, 2020.

Bikeshare Hawai‘i Island staff are following our posted cleaning protocols to clean the bikes and stations in Hilo and KonaAdditionally, all Bikeshare users are reminded to wash their hands after using the bikes.

The Kona Trolley and the Hoppa On Hoppa Off systems have ceased temporarily and mass transit options are reduced due to social distancing requirements, making Bikeshare one of the most practical solutions for essential work travel with other forms of public transportation temporarily shut down.

Riding bikes also allows for needed exercise and provides both physical and mental health benefits while also practicing social distancing. Bikeshare offers exercise and transportation within the service area to those who do not have bikes.

In order to sign up for the 3-month free membership, visit the Bikeshare website online, click on “Get Started” and fill in the required information.

Under “Choose Plan,” click the down arrow and choose “Stay Healthy Hawai‘i.” Your free three-month membership can also be set up using the free CycleFinder app. Call 888-859-2453 with any questions.

Remember to practice social distancing while riding and follow traffic rules. Helmet use for everyone using Bikeshare or riding their own bikes is highly recommended.

Call these local bikes shops to arrange pick-up and payment on 10% off bike helmets: