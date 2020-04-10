April 10, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. South southeast wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. East southeast wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. West southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. West wind 5 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. West wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. West southwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. West wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. West southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

South Big Island

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Light southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. South wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then scattered showers after 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Light south southwest wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South southwest wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

