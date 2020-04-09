Slight Uptick in COVID-19 Cases Statewide Overnight

By Big Island Now
April 9, 2020, 12:08 PM HST (Updated April 9, 2020, 12:08 PM)
An additional seven COVID-19 cases were discovered statewide from Wednesday, bringing the total to 442.

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reports only one new case in Hawai‘i County, bringing the total to 28. Twenty-one of those cases have been released from isolation.

Overall, 251 individuals have been released from isolation, 42 people required hospitalization and there have been six deaths.

