Slight Uptick in COVID-19 Cases Statewide Overnight
April 9, 2020, 12:08 PM HST
An additional seven COVID-19 cases were discovered statewide from Wednesday, bringing the total to 442.
The Hawai‘i Department of Health reports only one new case in Hawai‘i County, bringing the total to 28. Twenty-one of those cases have been released from isolation.
Overall, 251 individuals have been released from isolation, 42 people required hospitalization and there have been six deaths.