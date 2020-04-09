HPD Seeking Man Wanted in Two Vehicle Pursuits

The Hawai‘i Police Department is looking for a man wanted on two motor vehicle pursuits and an outstanding warrant.

Daniel Gary Lewis, 28, was last seen in a gold-colored, Isuzu truck with the Hawai‘i license plate HPV-636. He was traveling near Puainako Street when police observed him driving and tried to stop him.

Lewis fled capture in the described vehicle, police said in a press release. HPD stopped the motor vehicle pursuit when Lewis began driving the truck against the flow of traffic causing too big a risk to innocent people.

Lewis is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds with brown eyes and short black hair. He is known to frequent the Pāhoa, Kea‘au and Hilo areas.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Cacique Melendez of the South Hilo Patrol Division at 808-935-3311 or Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300.