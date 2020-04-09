Hilo Man Threates Police With Coronavirus

A Hilo man faces an array of charges stemming from an incident that included him threatening police with the coronavirus.

At approximately 9:45 a.m. Thursday, South Hilo patrol officers arrested a male party in the parking lot of the South Hilo police station. The suspect has been identified as Gregory Storm, a 53-year-old man from Hilo. Storm wanted for resisting an order to stop a motor vehicle case that occurred earlier in the day, a police report said.

While being taken into custody, Storm told the arresting officers he had the COVID-19 virus and coughed intentionally in their face. The suspect was subsequently transported to Hilo Medical Center for minor injuries where he was treated and released.

The suspect was examined by Hawai‘i Fire Department medics and Hilo Medical Center staff, each of whom determined there were no symptoms of the COVID-19-virus. It is not believed Storm actually carried the virus.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The suspect was charged Thursday afternoon with resisting an order to stop a motor vehicle, driving without a valid driver’s license, reckless endangering in the second degree, prohibited acts during emergency management, two counts of terroristic threatening in the second degree and no-fault insurance.

Storm is currently being held at the East Hawaiʻi Detention Facility in lieu of $3,025 bail.