Hawai‘i Island Lane Closures

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

HAWAI‘I BELT ROAD (ROUTES 19/190)

HONOMŪ: Closure of single lane at a time on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 13 and 15, at the intersection of Hawai‘i Belt Road and Old Māmalahoa Highway, on Saturday, April 11, through Friday, April 17, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscaping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

KONA: Closure of single lane at a time on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 190) in both directions between mile markers 30 and 32, on Saturday, April 11, through Friday, April 17, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

SPONSORED VIDEO

HONOKA‘A: Closure of single lane at a time on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 42 and 44 on Saturday, April 11, through Friday, April 17, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscaping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

MĀMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11)

KA‘Ū: Closure of single lane at a time on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions in between mile markers 28 and 32, on Saturday, April 11, through Friday, April 17, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for landscaping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

KA‘Ū: Closure of single lane at a time on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 68 and 70, Mamalahoa Highway and 68 Mile Road, on Saturday, April 11, through Friday, April 17, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscaping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

NA‘ALEHU: Closure of single lane at a time on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions in between mile markers 62 and 63, on Saturday, April 11, through Friday, April 17, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for waterline excavation. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

AKONI PULE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 270)

NORTH KOHALA: Closure of single lane at a time on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions between mile markers 20 and 22, Soares Road and Iole Road, on Saturday, April 11, through Friday, April 17, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscaping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

KOHALA MOUNTAIN ROAD/HAWI ROAD (ROUTE 250)

NORTH KOHALA: Closure of single lane at a time on Kohala Mountain Road/Hawi Road (Route 250) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 18 and 19, on Saturday, April 11, through Friday, April 17, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for landscaping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

PU‘UHONUA O HONAUNAU ROAD (ROUTE 160)

HONAUNAU: Closure of single lane at a time on Pu‘uhonua O Honaunau Road (Route 160) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 0 and 4, on Saturday, April 11, through Friday, April 17, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. for landscaping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).