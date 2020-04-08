April 08, 2020 Surf Forecast

April 08, 2020 Surf ForecastApril 8, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated April 8, 2020, 4:00 AM)
North East
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with WSW winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNW.
North West
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the early morning with S winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.
West
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSW 5-10mph.
South East
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with SSW winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting S for the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com