DUIs Remain Low Under Stay-At-Home Order

The Hawaiʻi Police Department arrested five motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant during the week of March 30 through April 5, 2020. One of the drivers was involved in a traffic accident. None of the drivers was under the age of 21.

The total is up slightly from three arrests the previous week. DUI arrests have plummeted since the stay-at-home order, issued by Gov. David Ige, went into effect, closing bars and restaurants to walk-in customers and keeping vehicles largely off the roads.

So far this year, there have been 267 DUI arrests compared with 311 during the same period last year, a decrease of 14.1%.

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 0 4 North Hilo 0 0 South Hilo 1 73 Puna 1 55 Ka’u 1 4 Kona 2 107 South Kohala 0 18 North Kohala 0 6 Island Total 5 267

There have been 239 major accidents so far this year compared with 261 during the same period last year, a decrease of 8.4%.

To date, there have been seven fatal crashes resulting in seven fatalities compared with three fatal crashes resulting in three fatalities for the same time last year. This represents an increase of 133.3% for fatal crashes and fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.