HPD Seeks Wanted Man

Police are asking for public assistance to locate a man wanted on several charges.

The Area II Special Enforcement Unit is searching for Jake Branch, a 35-year-old male, who frequents the Kailua-Kona, Holualoa and Ocean View areas.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Branch is wanted on multiple outstanding criminal contempt bench warrants, BOLOs for resist order to stop, reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident involving damage to a vehicle.

He is described as being 6 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing approximately 285 pounds, with long brown hair. Branch is known to operate a black Yamaha FJ 1300cc motorcycle with unknown plates.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to contact Officer Jeremiah Hull at 808-747-3591 or call the police non-emergency number 808-935-3311.