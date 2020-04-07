Daring River Rescue of Two Children Captured on Video

The Wailuku River was “raging” Monday afternoon, as the Hawai‘i Fire Department rescued two children from its clutches.

A report of two minors caught in the wake of Wailuku was made at 5:19 p.m. Monday. First responders were on the scene seven minutes later to begin the swift water rescue.

HFD said that upon arrival, rescue teams located a 10-year-old male and a 14-year-old female clinging to a rock in the middle of a “raging river.”

Water rescue lowered a fire rescue specialist from a helicopter just upstream of the children, who were safely extricated by way of a Billy Pugh net. HFD transported both children to the Hilo Medical Center Emergency Room where they were reported to be in stable condition.