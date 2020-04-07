Daring River Rescue of Two Children Captured on Video

By Big Island Now
April 7, 2020, 11:20 AM HST (Updated April 7, 2020, 11:20 AM)
×

The Wailuku River was “raging” Monday afternoon, as the Hawai‘i Fire Department rescued two children from its clutches.

SPONSORED VIDEO

A report of two minors caught in the wake of Wailuku was made at 5:19 p.m. Monday. First responders were on the scene seven minutes later to begin the swift water rescue.

HFD said that upon arrival, rescue teams located a 10-year-old male and a 14-year-old female clinging to a rock in the middle of a “raging river.”

Water rescue lowered a fire rescue specialist from a helicopter just upstream of the children, who were safely extricated by way of a Billy Pugh net. HFD transported both children to the Hilo Medical Center Emergency Room where they were reported to be in stable condition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 1 )
View Comments