April 07, 2020 Weather Forecast

April 07, 2020 Weather ForecastApril 7, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated April 7, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
Hilo
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 7am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming east southeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Kona
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waimea
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Light west southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Light west wind becoming southwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Southwest wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. East northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. East wind 6 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Puna
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. South southeast wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South southwest wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 7am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov