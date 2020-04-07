April 07, 2020 Surf Forecast

April 07, 2020 Surf ForecastApril 7, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated April 7, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
North East
am pm
Surf: Ankle high E short period wind swell in the morning builds to knee to thigh high for the afternoon.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SE 10-15mph.
North West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the early morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.
West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSW 5-10mph.
South East
am pm
Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a knee to thigh high E short period wind swell filling in during the afternoon.
Conditions: Semi choppy with SSW winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting S 10-15mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com