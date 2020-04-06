PMG Opens $2 Million Marketing Grant Fund for Hawaii Businesses

Pacific Media Group on Monday announced the creation of a $2 Million Marketing Fund, which will be granted to Hawai‘i businesses to assist with messaging to consumers across the state.

Pacific Media Group designed this program to help local businesses connect with consumers looking for goods and services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“From special hours for seniors to shop (to help avoid exposure for at-risk consumers), to contactless transactions, to pick-up and delivery service for auto repairs, we’re seeing our local businesses innovate to meet the challenges that the pandemic has created,” said Joshua Mednick, Chief Revenue Officer for Pacific Media Group.

“Even with these innovations, businesses are struggling to maintain their advertising and marketing campaigns under the weight of decreased revenues,” he continued. “There are over 100 years of economic studies confirming that companies maintaining advertising in a downturn outperform their competition at the conclusion of the downturn.”

Chuck Bergson, Director, President and CEO of Pacific Media Group said, “We wanted to provide support to those companies that have chosen to maintain operations during this period by helping them extend or increase the reach and frequency of their messaging. As we connect consumers with these businesses, we help our communities access the goods and services they need to keep their families safe and well, we help stimulate the local economy, and hopefully, we help keep these companies in business.”

“Pacific Media Group being locally owned and operated has a deep connection and commitment to the islands. Across our statewide platform of radio stations, we have dedicated staff working to provide valuable information and updates from our government and medical officials. The development of this fund is part of an ongoing effort to do the right thing for the communities where we all work and live,” said Bergson.

To participate in the program, current clients of Pacific Media Group stations should reach out directly to their Account Executive or local station management. All other businesses can visit pmghawaii.com/mediagrant where there is an online form to complete.

Businesses can qualify for media support that ranges from 25% to 100%.

“Our goal during this period is to take care of the businesses that are taking care of our island ‘ohana,” said Bergson.