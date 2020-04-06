DOH Confirms 16 New COVID-19 Cases, Fifth Virus-Related Death

Another 16 cases of coronavirus were reported in Hawai‘i overnight, raising the statewide total to 387, and the first death on a neighbor island was confirmed Monday morning.

A Maui man died of COVID-19 infection overnight, Mayor Michael Victorino confirmed, bringing the statewide death toll to five. All patients to succumb to the illness thus far have been elderly and suffered from underlying health conditions.

A case-by-case breakdown of the reported cases per county is as follows:

Honolulu: 292

Maui: 44

Hawai‘i: 23

Kaua‘i: 17

Pending: 9

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 2

A total of 26 people have been hospitalized statewide as a result of COVID-19 infection. To date, 89 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

Hawai‘i County Civil Defense reported 25 confirmed Big Island cases Monday morning, as opposed to the state’s 23. The discrepancy may reside with the state’s still nine unconfirmed infections of origin, as listed above.

Of the 25 infected patients on the Big Island, 20 have been released from isolation and are considered recovered. The other five remain in home quarantine. As of noon Monday, no hospitalizations have been required on Hawai‘i Island as a result of COVID-19 infection.