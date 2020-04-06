Big Island Press Club Offers Scholarships

The Big Island Press Club is offering scholarships to students pursuing journalism and related careers.

BIPC announced the availability of the scholarships in March. Last year, a total of $4,600 was awarded to five Hawai‘i Island students.

The scholarship pplication deadline is April 15. To qualify applicants must meet the following criteria:

Have Big Island residential ties

Demonstrate an interest in journalism or related career

Be enrolled as a full-time student and show a record of academic achievement

In the past, BIPC has offered scholarships honoring past Big Island journalists and advocates. The awards include the Robert C. Miller Memorial Scholarship, the Bill Arballo Scholarship, the Marcia Reynolds Scholarship, the Yukino Fukubori Memorial Scholarship, the Jack Markey Memorial Scholarship and the Hugh Clark Scholarship.

Past Big Island Press Club scholarship winners include:

Ilihia Gionson of Hiehie Communications, the former Big Island film commissioner and aide to former Hawai‘i County Mayor Billy Kenoi

Peter Sur, aide to Hawai‘i County Councilwoman Sue Lee Loy

Elisa Yadao, retired HMSA senior vice president and former television news managing editor and reporter

Chris Loos, retired Hawai‘i Police Department spokeswoman and former newspaper/radio reporter and television producer

John Burnett, Hawai‘i Tribune Herald reporter and former radio voice of University of Hawai‘i at Hilo Vulcans sports.

Applications must be postmarked by April 15 and the announcement of the winners will be made at the BIPC Annual Scholarship Dinner to be held in early May.

Applications are available at the BIPC website.

For more information, email [email protected].