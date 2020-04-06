April 06, 2020 Surf Forecast

April 06, 2020 Surf ForecastApril 6, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated April 6, 2020, 4:00 AM)
North East
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SSE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting SE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
North West
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSW 15-20mph.
West
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting S 5-10mph.
South East
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Bumpy/semi bumpy with SE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting SSE 10-15mph in the afternoon.
