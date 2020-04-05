April 05, 2020 Surf Forecast

April 05, 2020 Surf ForecastApril 5, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated April 5, 2020, 4:00 AM)
North East
am pm
Surf: Ankle high E short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.
Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with SE winds 15-20mph.
North West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.
West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW less than 5mph.
South East
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Bumpy/semi bumpy with ESE winds 10-15mph in the morning decreasing to 5-10mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com