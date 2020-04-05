April 05, 2020 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am pm

Surf: Ankle high E short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with SE winds 15-20mph.

North West

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW less than 5mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Bumpy/semi bumpy with ESE winds 10-15mph in the morning decreasing to 5-10mph in the afternoon.