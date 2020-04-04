Hilo Man Faces Charges After Multiple Property Crimes

A Hilo man is facing charges stemming from multiple burglaries in Kurtistown throughout March.

Hawai’i Island Police arrested 35-year-old Sampson Davidson and charged him with multiple property crime offenses. On March 29, the suspect’s vehicle was observed reversed into the carport of the victim’s residence, which is currently being renovated. Upon attempting to contact the male suspect, he fled the area in his vehicle.

A family member of the victim was able to get a look at the suspect and obtained the license plate of the vehicle as it was leaving. That information was provided to the police. Davidson was later positively identified as the suspect observed at the residence and leaving in the truck, police said in a report.

On April 2, shortly after 9 a.m., Davidson was located and arrested by Area I Special Enforcement Officers.

SPONSORED VIDEO

During this investigation, police investigators determined that Davidson had burglarized the residence and stolen from the property on more than one occasion.

Upon conferring with prosecutors, Davidson was charged with two counts of first-degree burglary, two counts of burglary of a dwelling during an emergency period, first-degree criminal property damage, first-degree theft, second-degree theft and prohibited acts emergency management period.

Davidson remains in police custody in lieu of $162,000 bail. His initial court appearance is scheduled for Monday, April 6, in South Hilo District Court.

Police want to remind the public that in light of the current COVID-19 Emergency Proclamation, which was declared by Hawai’i Governor David Ige, that there are enhanced penalties for certain offenses. These offenses include, but are not limited to, burglary, theft, criminal property damage and robbery.