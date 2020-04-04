Hawai‘i Island Road Closures, April 4 to April 10

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

HAWAI‘I BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19)

PA‘AUILO: Closure of single lane at a time on – Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 36 and 38, near Kaumoalii Stream Bridge, on Monday, April 6 through Thursday, April 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for guardrail installation work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

PĀHOA – (24-Hour Work):Lane shift on Keaau-Pahoa Road (Route 130) in the northbound direction at the intersection of Keaau-Pahoa Road and Ainaloa Boulevard, on Monday, April 6, through Friday, April 10, over a 24-hour period, for construction of the Ainaloa Roundabout.

MĀMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11)

KA‘Ū: Closure of single lane at a time on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions in between mile markers 28 and 32.5, on Saturday, April 4 through Friday, April 10 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for landscaping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

AKONI PULE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 270)

NORTH KOHALA: Closure of single lane at a time on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions between Akana Place and Makapala Road, on Monday, April 6 through Thursday, April 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for waterline removal. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).