DOH Confirms 32 New COVID-19 Cases, Fourth Coronavirus-Related Death

The Hawai‘i Department of Health announced 32 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday, pushing the statewide total to 351, along with the fourth coronavirus-related death in the state.

The deceased was an adult male from East O‘ahu over 65-years-old. The individual died Saturday morning and, based on preliminary information, had traveled and had been hospitalized.

Two minors are among the 32 new cases of COVID-19 being reported Saturday. The majority of cases reported since tracking began on Feb. 28 are related to travel (12 today and 184 to date). Community spread is identified in one new case Saturday and in 20 cases to-date. The risk factor in 19 cases Saturday and 147 of the total cases remains unknown.

As of Saturday, 19 people had been hospitalized due to the virus, including one new patient overnight. To date, 82 people have been released from isolation, including four in the last 24 hours.

HAWAI‘I COVID-19 COUNTS AS OF 12 NOON, APRIL 4, 2020

County of Diagnosis New Cases Reported since 2/28/2020 (including new cases) Total Released from Isolation Honolulu 29 266 61 Hawai‘i 2 22 6 Maui* 2 38 11 Kaua‘i 2 15 4 Residents Diagnosed outside HI 0 2 Pending investigation** -3 8 Total 32 351 82 Deaths 1 4



LABORATORY TESTING DATA