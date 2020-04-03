Salvation Army Renews ‘Urgent’ Request for Donations

The Salvation Army Hawaiian & Pacific Islands Friday shared details of emergency food basket distribution and meals-to-go locations throughout Hawai‘i in the battle against the COVID-19 outbreak.

In addition, the agency reaffirmed its request for monetary donations to support the food efforts and continued to request donations of hygiene products and PPE, as need for all supplies has jumped dramatically. Details are available at hawaii.salvationarmy.org.

In Hawai‘i, the various island corps for The Salvation Army are seeing similar, staggering increases in requests for food as more residents become unemployed due to economic impacts from the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Our Salvation Army officers, staff and volunteers are working to meet the needs of our communities even as our budgets are straining without the normal income from our programs and thrift stores that have been canceled and closed due to COVID-19,” said Major Jeff Martin, Divisional Leader for The Salvation Army Hawaiian & Pacific Islands. “The Salvation Army is pleading for the public’s assistance with monetary donations during this very challenging time as we continue to expand our feeding services in light of ever-growing needs. Additionally, we are seeking personal protective equipment for those who are providing these food and meal services in our communities.”

The Salvation Army Hawaiian & Pacific Islands Division is providing emergency food boxes, meals-to-go and emotional and spiritual support at a variety of locations on the Big Island including:

Hilo Temple Corps

219 Ponowai Street

Hilo, HI 96720

Food Pantry distributes food bags on Tuesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

In cooperation with Boys & Girls Club, providing meals to go on Mondays through Fridays at 5 p.m.

Kona Corps

75-223 Kalani Street

Kailua-Kona, HI 96740

Food pantry bags distributed Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Meals to go provided Thursdays and Saturdays at 6 p.m.

Emergency food bags also are available Mondays through Fridays by appointment.

Honoka‘a Corps

45-511 Rickard Place

Honokaa, HI 96727

Food bags distributed on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon