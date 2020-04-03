Police Investigate Suspected Stabbing in Hilo

A suspected stabbing Friday morning in downtown Hilo remains under investigation.

At approximately 12:52 a.m., South Hilo Patrol officers of the Hawai‘i Police Department were assigned to the area of Punahoa Street and Furneaux Lane for a report of a male that had been stabbed. The 54-year-old victim was bleeding heavily and appeared to have injuries consistent with stab wounds.

He was transported via ambulance to the Hilo Medical Center Emergency Room, where he later underwent surgery. The victim remains hospitalized in stable condition.

During this investigation, police determined this incident occurred in the gravel parking lot south of the Hilo Farmer’s Market produce vendor area.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact Detective Todd Pataray at 808-961-2382 or email at [email protected]. They may also call the police department’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311.