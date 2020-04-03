HPD Releases Outstanding Warrants List for April 3, 2020

HPD Releases Outstanding Warrants List for April 3, 2020April 3, 2020, 9:42 AM HST (Updated April 3, 2020, 9:42 AM)
As of Friday April 3, 2020 the following individuals are wanted by the Hawai‘i Police Department because of outstanding warrants:
Sarah K. Batalona, 42, Kamuela
Tiras H. Batalona, 27, Kea‘au
Valerie Batol, 26, Hilo
Matthew G. Baughman, 47, Hilo
Erlinda D.C. Bautista, 62, Pāhoa
Irvin B. Bautista, 19, Kea‘au
Juan Bautista, 58, Kurtistown
Travis Bautista, 50, Ocean View
Kilikina N.K. Beall, 34, Kamuela
Tyran W.N. Beaman, 32, Hilo
Johnny W. Bearden, 40, Hilo
Michelle M. Beavins, 40, ocean View
Jose Becerra, 34, Berkeley, CA
Jessie Behab, 35, Hilo
Jonathan E. Beck, 24, Pāhoa
David Beijang, 37, Ocean View
Thomas C. Beil, 62, Kea‘au
Junior A. Bejang, 46, Ocean View
Frederic W. Belanio, 47, Honoka‘a
Henry P. Bell, 38, Hilo
Raymond Bell, 28, Kea‘au
John Bellinger, 49, Kea‘au
Dylan K. Bellino Delo Santos, 26, Holualoa
Jojo T. Benavente, 31, Yigo, Guam
Mario Benavides, 47, San Mateo, CA
Police ask that anyone who knows the whereabouts of a person on this list call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.