HPD Releases Outstanding Warrants List for April 3, 2020

As of Friday April 3, 2020 the following individuals are wanted by the Hawai‘i Police Department because of outstanding warrants:

Sarah K. Batalona, 42, Kamuela

Tiras H. Batalona, 27, Kea‘au

Valerie Batol, 26, Hilo

Matthew G. Baughman, 47, Hilo

Erlinda D.C. Bautista, 62, Pāhoa

Irvin B. Bautista, 19, Kea‘au

Juan Bautista, 58, Kurtistown

Travis Bautista, 50, Ocean View

Kilikina N.K. Beall, 34, Kamuela

Tyran W.N. Beaman, 32, Hilo

Johnny W. Bearden, 40, Hilo

Michelle M. Beavins, 40, ocean View

Jose Becerra, 34, Berkeley, CA

Jessie Behab, 35, Hilo

Jonathan E. Beck, 24, Pāhoa

David Beijang, 37, Ocean View

Thomas C. Beil, 62, Kea‘au

Junior A. Bejang, 46, Ocean View

Frederic W. Belanio, 47, Honoka‘a

Henry P. Bell, 38, Hilo

Raymond Bell, 28, Kea‘au

John Bellinger, 49, Kea‘au

Dylan K. Bellino Delo Santos, 26, Holualoa

Jojo T. Benavente, 31, Yigo, Guam

Mario Benavides, 47, San Mateo, CA

Police ask that anyone who knows the whereabouts of a person on this list call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.