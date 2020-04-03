First COVID-19 Case Reported on Moloka‘i

The Hawai‘i Department of Health confirmed its first case of COVID-19 on Moloka‘i.

As of noon on April 2, the number of coronavirus cases statewide was 285. There are now two reported deaths involving Oahu residents who tested positive for the virus.

Moloka‘i state leaders expressed concern over the positive test on the small island community.

Sen. Majority Leader J. Kalani English (Hāna, East and Upcountry Maui, Moloka‘i, Lāna‘i and Kaho‘olawe) said the state is working with Molokaʻi General Hospital to conduct on drive-thru screenings for people who came into contact with this person.

“Friendly Market Center is the main grocery store on the island, and we are coordinating with the owners to have them reopen as soon as possible to provide this critical service to the community,” English said.

The individual who tested positive for COVID-19 had traveled to Las Vegas and returned to Moloka‘i on March 17.

“The patient is now being treated on O‘ahu, said Rep. Lynn DeCoite (D-East Maui, Moloka‘i, Lānaʻi, Kahoʻolawe and Molokini). “This reminds us of how important it is to follow the travel quarantine order and self-distancing recommendations, to avoid unknowingly spreading the virus to your friends and loved ones.”

Friendly Market Center temporarily closed and will reopen after sanitizing.

Our family has served the Moloka‘i community for three years and we will continue to support our Moloka‘i ‘ohana and work together to slow the virus from spreading on our island,” said Friendly Market Center CEO Kyle Okimoto.