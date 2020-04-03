April 03, 2020 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am pm

Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a waist to stomach high ENE short period wind swell filling in during the afternoon with occasional chest sets.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Choppy/sideshore current conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SE 20-25mph.

North West

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with ENE winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNW.

West

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW less than 5mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a knee to thigh high E short period wind swell filling in during the afternoon with occasional waist sets.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with SE winds 5-10mph. This becomes Bumpy/semi bumpy for the afternoon.