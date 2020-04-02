Water Shutoffs, Late Payment Fees Suspended

Water Shutoffs, Late Payment Fees SuspendedApril 2, 2020, 10:47 AM HST (Updated April 2, 2020, 10:47 AM)
Effective immediately, the Department of Water Supply is suspending service disconnections and waiving late payment fees through April 30, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
DWS warns that scammers may try to defraud customers during this crisis by threatening to shutoff service unless a payment is made. DWS advises customers to call its customer service line if they do receive a phone call demanding payment.
In addition, in order to comply with the Governor’s stay-at-home order, DWS is extending the suspension of in-person payment collections and customer service inquiries through April 30, 2020. During this period, DWS will accept only telephone, online, auto-payment, mail, or payments left in a secured DWS payment dropbox.
To pay a bill online, please visit www.hawaiidws.org, click on the “Pay Online” tab and follow the self-service portal. Customers wishing to pay by telephone should call toll-free 844-216-1994 anytime. There are no fees for these services.
Anyone with questions can call the following customer service offices:
- Hilo: 808-961-8060
- Waimea: 808-887-3030
- Kona: 808-322-0600
Customers can also send an email to [email protected]
During this unprecedented and challenging time, DWS has also modified employee work schedules and increased hygiene practices to keep its workers safe and healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic.