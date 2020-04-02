Puna Man Charged in Domestic Violence Incident

A Puna man was charged with attempted murder after assaulting his wife.

Ricky Lee Bowen, 53, was arrested on March 30 when Hawaii Police Department initially responded to a residence in Orchidland Subdivision on a report of a domestic involving a man and an injured woman. Two days after his arrest, Bowen was charged with a slew of offenses, including second-degree attempted murder.

Along with attempted murder, Bowen has also been charged with first-degree terroristic threatening, abuse of family or household member: aggravated strangulation, carrying use of a firearm in commission of a separate felony, interference with reporting an emergency or crime, mandatory registration of firearm and misdemeanor abuse of family or household member.

Bowen remains in police custody in lieu of $324,000 bail. His initial court appearance is scheduled for today in Hilo District Court.

Puna patrol officers responded to the March 30 incident at 2:54 p.m. When they arrived on scene, they found a 51-year-old woman with injuries to her hand and jaw. She informed police “that she was assaulted by her spouse.”

The victim also reported that Bowen had fired a gun at her as she ran from the residence. The victim was not injured by the shots and refused medical treatment.