Harbor Bathrooms Trashed Statewide

DLNR Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation bathrooms are being trashed across the state.

Last Wednesday, DOBOR opened its restrooms statewide at state small boat harbors and boat ramps reopened to observe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance for ensuring the availability of toilets and handwashing facilities for people experiencing homelessness during this COVID-19 emergency.

Since then vandalism, destruction and filth has occurred at these public restroom facilities and criminal activities at these sites have scared away individuals trying to use these them, a DLNR press release said.

“Toilet paper has been stolen from all bathrooms and almost all have had their dispensers broken. On Maui, all harbor restrooms have been vandalized with graffiti and worse on the walls,” said Ed Underwood, DOBOR Administrator.

At least one restroom facility has been closed due to the toilet being stuffed with materials.

Given the rate of destruction and shortages of overall supplies which includes cleaners, toilet paper and personal protection equipment (PPE) for staff, the DLNR/DOBOR may not be able to keep additional SBH facilities open through April 30, unless homeless communities or service providers step up to help take care of them.

If any community groups would like to help for any DLNR restrooms or other public restrooms, contact the Behavioral Health and Homelessness Statewide Unified Response Group (BHH-SURG) at https://bhhsurg.hawaii.gov/.