DOH Confirms Second COVID-19 Related Death

The Department of Health is confirming a second death of an adult on O‘ahu who tested positive for COVID-19. The individual was hospitalized and died last night.

Hawai‘i confirmed 27 new cases of coronavirus Thursday, as the statewide total climbed to 285. Hawai‘i County Civil Defense has reported 21 confirmed cases on the Big Island, three more than the state.

DOH reported its first death on March 31. Officials say the victim was an elderly male resident of O‘ahu dealing with several other health complications in addition to the virus.

DOH Director Bruce Anderson said that while the precise cause of death was not clear as of Tuesday afternoon, the patient was positive for COVID-19 and the virus possibly contributed to the man’s death. The patient was only in the hospital for a short time before passing away, Anderson continued.

Gov. David Ige expressed his deepest condolences to the victim’s family and friends.

“As we come together with expressions of sympathy and support – we must also remember to help each other, to protect your health and the health of loved ones and your community,” Ige said. “Let’s all do our part to get Hawai‘i through this challenging time.”

More information will be provided as it becomes available.