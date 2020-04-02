DOH Confirms 27 COVID-19 Cases Overnight

Hawai‘i confirmed 27 new cases of coronavirus Thursday, as the statewide total climbed to 285.

O‘ahu crossed the 200-case threshold Thursday, with 24 positive tests to raise its total to 206. No new COVID-19 patients were confirmed on the Big Island or Kaua‘i overnight.

The county-by-county breakdown is as follows:

Honolulu: 206 (24)

Maui: 27 (1)

Hawai‘i: 18 (0)

Kaua‘i: 12 (0)

Pending: 20 (2)

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 2 (0)

So far, 15 people have required hospitalization across the state. None of those patients have been on the Big Island.

Hawai‘i County Civil Defense has reported 21 confirmed cases on the Big Island, three more than the state. The discrepancy in those numbers could reside in the number of pending cases listed by DOH, which have not been ascribed an island of origin to date.