Big Island Weekend Lane Closures: April 3-5

Hawai‘i Department of Transportation announced weekend lane closures for April 3-5. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

KA‘Ū

Closure of single lane at a time on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions in between mile markers 28 and 32.5, on Saturday, April 4, through Friday, April 10, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for landscaping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).