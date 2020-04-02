Big Island COVID-19 Cases Jumps Up 1 Overnight

The number of COVID-19 cases on the Big Island jumped up one, bringing the total to 22.

According to Hawai‘i County Civil Defense Agency, 13 of those cases are recovered and cleared by the Hawai‘i Department of Health. Nine of them remained quarantined at home and continue to be monitored by the DOH.

Civil Defense published its report a little before 9 a.m. Thursday. The Hawai‘i Department of Health numbers for the Big Island stood at 18 on Wednesday. DOH updates its statewide numbers around noon daily, though its tally could contain slight discrepancies with Civil Defense’s report where the Big Island is concerned.

The governor’s interisland travel policy is in effect. The public is being asked to follow certain travel policies to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

All people traveling between any of the islands are subject to a 14-day, mandatory self-quarantine. Exceptions are authorized for persons planning only short-term stays for medical or health care.

Those involved in maintaining critical infrastructure functions are also exempt. All travelers must adhere to social distancing and wear a protective face mask.