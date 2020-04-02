April 02, 2020 Surf Forecast

April 02, 2020 Surf ForecastApril 2, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated April 2, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
North East
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SSE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ESE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
North West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with ENE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W less than 5mph.
West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W less than 5mph.
South East
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with SSW winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSE 5-10mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com