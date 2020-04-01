HPD Seeks Help Locating Missing Woman

Hawaiʻi Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a Pāhoa woman who has been reported missing.

65-year-old Jan Shon Liao was last seen at about 10 a.m., on March 31, 2020, on South Mano St. in Hawaiian Beaches.

Liao is Chineses. She is described as 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing 130 pounds with short gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, shorts and a red bandana around her neck.

She has a medical condition that requires medication.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call the police department at 808-935-3311.