Big Island Flood Advisory in Effect Through Afternoon

Big Island Flood Advisory in Effect Through AfternoonApril 1, 2020, 2:25 PM HST (Updated April 1, 2020, 2:25 PM)
A flood advisory is in effect for several portions of the Big Island through Wednesday afternoon.
The National Weather Service issued the advisory for Ka‘ū, Kona and South Kohala Districts, as well as the interior of Hawai‘i Island. Localized flooding may occur.
Due to the advisory, the following are issued:
- Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding.
- Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.
- Be aware that road closures may occur without notice.
- Do not attempt to cross flowing water; turn around don’t drown.
- Be on the alert for malfunctioning traffic signals. Please treat flashing traffic lights as a four-way stop.