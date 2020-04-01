April 01, 2020 Surf Forecast

By Big Island Now
April 1, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated April 1, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Photo: James Grenz

North East

Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell filling in during the afternoon with occasional waist sets.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with SW winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSE 10-15mph.

North West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SW.

South East

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with WSW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E.

Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

