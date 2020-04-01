April 01, 2020 Surf Forecast

April 01, 2020 Surf ForecastApril 1, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated April 1, 2020, 4:00 AM)
North East
am pm
Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell filling in during the afternoon with occasional waist sets.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with SW winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSE 10-15mph.
North West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SW.
South East
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with WSW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E.
