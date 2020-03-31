Security Company Hiring on Big Island

Securitas security firm is hiring positions on Hawai‘i Island.

The security firm is adding at least 200 new job positions across the state, with 21 of those positions slated for Hawai‘i Island due to the impacts of COVID-19, the company said in a press release. Positions are needed in Kona for supermarkets, malls and general patrol. Complimentary transportation will be offered for employees living in Hilo working at job sites in Kona.

The State of Hawaii’s Director of Labor of Industrial Relations has reported a steep rise in weekly unemployment claims and some economists are predicting jobless rates climbing to 25% or higher statewide before the pandemic subsides. Many businesses considered “non-essential” will be closed or limited in the services they offer until at least April 30.

“It is becoming increasingly common for our clients to request our assistance in supporting their own emergency management efforts, such as guarding hospitals, healthcare facilities, clinics and grocery stores,” said Sanj Sappal, Securitas Area Vice President for Hawai‘i and Guam. “These organizations need security services assistance from our first responder security officers. For public safety reasons the nation needs the support of the security services industry.”

Securitas in Hawaii is incentivizing its existing workforce with referral/retention bonuses to attract new hires, the press release continued. The company is offering up to $1,500 for new hires who have a guard card license and up to $500 for new hires without a guard card. Certain restrictions apply.

New hires are trained extensively including how to handle active shooter situations and other public safety issues management along with life-saving procedures, the company said. They must meet certain eligibility requirements including drug testing and background checks.

The firm offers an online application and interviews by video conference. Apply at securitasjobs.com.