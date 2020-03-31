March 31, 2020 Weather Forecast

March 31, 2020 Weather ForecastMarch 31, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated March 31, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 63. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 64. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Kona
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Waimea
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Light southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Light southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Kohala
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 45. Light southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
South Big Island
Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. East northeast wind around 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. East wind around 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. East wind 9 to 13 mph.
Puna
Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 61. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 62. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Waikoloa
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Calm wind.
Wednesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov