March 31, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Hilo

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 63. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 64. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Light southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Light southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Kohala

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 45. Light southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

South Big Island

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. East northeast wind around 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. East wind around 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. East wind 9 to 13 mph.

Puna

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 61. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 62. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Waikoloa

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Calm wind.

Wednesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

