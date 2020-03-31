DOE Adds 10 Meal Pick-Up Locations Statewide

The Hawai‘i Department of Education has announced another grab-and-go school location for hungry Hawai‘i Island children.

Hilo Union Elementary School on Monday, April 6, will be added to the Big Island list of DOE food stops.

The new addition is part of 10 school locations statewide and has been added to the current list for pickup of grab-and-go meals for all public and charter school students.

Parents or caregivers who pick up a meal must be accompanied by a child, according to US Department of Agriculture requirements.

Breakfast is served from 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. and lunch 11:30 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday. For food safety, meals must be consumed by either 10 a.m. (breakfast) or 2 p.m. (lunch).

There will be no personal interaction between DOE employees and the community. All meals are placed in containers. Meals will be located outside of the cafeteria, preferably closest to a driveway or natural access point on the campus.

The following Hawai‘i Island schools will continue on as meal pickup locations: