March 30, 2020 Surf Forecast

March 30, 2020 Surf ForecastMarch 30, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated March 30, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
North East
am pm
Surf: Knee high E short period wind swell for the morning going more NNE and building a bit during the afternoon.
Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with ESE winds 20-25mph in the morning shifting SE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
North West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the early morning with E winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.
West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SW.
South East
am pm
Surf: Knee high ESE short period wind swell.
Conditions: Semi choppy with ENE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting E 5-10mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com