DOH Releases Hawai‘i COVID-19 Virus Map

The Hawai‘i Department of Health on Monday evening released a map of COVID-19 infections across all four major Hawaiian Islands, which tracks where cases are most heavily concentrated.

In its early stages of transmission across Hawai‘i Island, the coronavirus has been most heavily concentrated in Kailua-Kona and the immediately surrounding areas. Multiple cases of COVID-19 have also been found in the Hilo District stretching south toward the border of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park.

Hawai‘i County Civil Defense reported 16 cases of coronavirus on the Big Island as of Monday morning, though the mapping is accurate as of March 29 and has only mapped 14 total cases.

O‘ahu, the only island in the state with COVID-19 case numbers in the triple digits, has been hit hardest in the densely populated areas of Honolulu and Kailua. The people of Kapolei have been the next hardest hit population on that island.

The area of Kahalui on Maui is home to the island’s densest cluster of COVID-19 infections. No cases have yet been confirmed on Lāna‘i or Moloka‘i, according to the DOH virus mapping. Both islands are considered part of Maui County.

Kaua‘i is the least affected county in the state, with 11 cases mapped and 12 confirmed cases of the virus as of Monday morning. No region of the island has more than 1–5 coronavirus infections.

Public health officials will update the virus mapping daily. It can be accessed by visiting the DOH website.