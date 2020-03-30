Coronavirus Cases Eclipse 200 in Hawai‘i

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 29 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus Monday, bringing the state total to 204.

Total hospitalizations statewide remain at 12, DOH said, and there were no coronavirus-related deaths in Hawai‘i as of noon Monday.

Cases by island:

O‘ahu: 139 (16)

Maui: 25 (5)

Hawai‘i Island: 15 (3)

Kaua‘i: 12 (0)

Pending: 11 (5)

Out-of-State Diagnoses of Residents: 2 (0)

O‘ahu was hit hardest with 16 new cases of COVID-19 in the last day, while Kaua‘i went 24 hours without a positive test result.

Hawai‘i County Civil Defense on Monday morning cited 16 cases on the Big Island, an increase of four since Sunday. The numbers given by DOH indicate only three new cases, but the flow of information allows for minor discrepancies as totals are in a state of constant flux.

Nationwide, nearly 141,000 cases had been confirmed as of noon Monday, with more than 18,000 new cases added to the tally over the previous day. Total deaths across the United States stood at 2,405, with 293 deaths reported overnight.

DOH Director Bruce Anderson will provide more details on new cases in Hawai‘i as part of a press conference scheduled for 2:30 p.m.