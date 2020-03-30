Big Island Identifies Four New Cases of COVID-19

Hawai‘i County cases of COVID-19 jumped to 16 overnight, Civil Defense announced Monday morning.

The total number of people who have now tested positive on the Big Island is 16, up from 12 on Sunday. The county reports that five have recovered, while the remaining 11 are quarantined at home. No hospitalizations had resulted from COVID-19 infection as of Monday morning.

Cases are not classified by where they occur geographically on the island, only county-by-county.

Gov. David Ige’s stay-at-home proclamation remains in effect until April 30. This proclamation identifies what activities are prohibited outside the home or place of residence and what are allowed. Outdoor exercise and grocery shopping while maintaining social distancing are among the list of acceptable activities.

Call Civil Defense at 808-935-0031 for any clarification on the proclamation.